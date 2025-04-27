Colombo, April 27: Sneh Rana and debutant Shree Charani shared five wickets between them as a disciplined Indian bowling bundled out Sri Lanka for 147 in the rain-curtailed opening match of the Tri-series tournament here on Sunday. Off-spinner Rana and left-arm spinner Charani returned impressive figures of 3/31 and 2/26, respectively, after bowling their full quota of eight overs each. Senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma too chipped in with two wickets for 22 runs in 5.1 overs. IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI Women’s Tri Series 2025: Indian Cricketers Wear Black Armbands To Mourn Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims.

Opting to field in the match reduced to 39 overs per side due to a delay of three hours following heavy showers, the Indian bowlers used the conditions to their advantage and did not allow the Sri Lankan batters to settle down at the R Premadasa Stadium. Charani, 20, impressed on debut and picked up two wickets while giving away just 26 runs in her eight overs. On Which Channel Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL-W vs IND-W vs SA-W ODI Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Medium pacer Kashvee Sudesh Gautam, who is also playing her first international match, too, bowled well and while the 22-year-old could not register her name in the wickets column, she was economical and conceded only 22 runs in seven overs. None of the Sri Lankan batters could get a big knock as Hasini Perera made 30 in 46 balls and Kavisha Dilhari contributed a 26-ball 25. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu (7), opening the batting alongside Hasini, failed to fire at the start of the innings. For the hosts, Malki Madara and Piumi Wathsala are making their debuts.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 147 all out in 38.1 overs (Hasini Perera 30; Sneh Rana 3/31, Shree Charani 2/26, Deepti Sharma 2/22).

