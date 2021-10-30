Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished a highly creditable tied 13th after carding a final round 69 at the Dubai Moonlight Classic here.

Aditi, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, had shot rounds of 69-71 on the first two days on the Ladies European Tour event.

Tvesa Malik, who has been having a great season, mirrored her second round 71 for rounds of 70-71-71 and also squeezed into Top-20 at the T-19th place.

Diksha Dagar, one of the only two Indians to have won a LET title, had her best round of the week with a 70 after 72-71 on the first two days. She was T-24th.

Aditi and Diksha had five birdies against two bogeys each, while Tvesa managed five birdies and four bogeys.

A sensational final round of 8-under 64 sealed a one-shot victory for England's Bronte Law.

It was a superb day in Dubai with 19 players were within six shots of the lead at the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club at the end of the second round.

But it was Law who produced one of the rounds of the day to climb up the leaderboard, and her eagle on the 16th saw her post a winning total of 15-under-par.

The 2019 Solheim Cup winner began her round on the 18th on the final day of the shotgun start, but didn't make her first birdie until the fifth hole.

However, after rolling in back-to-back birdies the English star got into the groove and rolled in four birdies in five holes before sinking her eagle putt on 16 to seal the victory – her first on the LET.

Her first LET win was made even sweeter by the fact that Law was surrounded by friends that she has grown up playing with.

It was overnight leader Maria Fassi who claimed second place with a total of 14-under-par after carding a final round of 4-under 68. The Tokyo 2020 Olympian got off to a slow star but Law went ahead.

Germany's Esther Henseleit ended the tournament in third place - three shots off the lead after rounds of 72, 66 and 66.

Two LET winners from the 2021 season finished tied for fourth on 11-under-par as Pajaree Anannarukarn and Lee-Anne Pace carded final rounds of 69 and 70, respectively.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn was sixth on 10-under-par with Olivia Cowan, Ariya Jutanugarn, Magdalena Simmermacher and Alice Hewson rounding out the top ten on nine-under.

