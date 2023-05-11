New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Indian football team has been placed alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup final draw which was held in Qatar on Thursday. The tournament, which will take place in Qatar, will commence from January 12, 2024 with the final set to take place on February 10.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 final draw consisted of 24 nations which were divided into six groups of four teams each with India placed in Pot 4. The top two teams from each group alongside the four best third-place teams will qualify for the quarter-finals of the continental tournament.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat MI in IPL 2023 Match 57.

https://twitter.com/IndianFootball/status/1656628585707495425

"There's still some time left until the competition itself, and I would say that it is very important, how well we use that time to prepare, rather than concentrate on who our opponents will be. I truly believe in our team and the work that they put in, and with the support of the huge Indian fan base in Qatar, we can achieve our goals," Indian football team head coach Igor Stima had said.

Also Read | 'Don't Make Me Run a Lot', Says MS Dhoni to His Teammates After His Cameo Propels CSK to a Win Over DC in IPL 2023.

The Blue Tigers, ranked 101 in the FIFA rankings, have qualified for two successive editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in history. Igor Stimac's side qualified for the 2023 edition by finishing top of their group in the third round of qualifiers also comprising Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia.

This will be India's fifth appearance at the AFC Asian Cup, with the Blue Tigers having featured at the tournament during the 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019 editions. They finished runners-up in 1964 but have not progressed beyond the group stage in the three editions later on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)