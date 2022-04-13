Riyadh, Apr 13 (PTI) Fresh from scripting history, Mumbai City are going to fancy their chances when they lock horns with a struggling Al Jazira of the UAE in their second AFC Champions League match here on Thursday.

Two days ago, Mumbai City created history as they fought back from a goal down to stun Iraqi giants Air Force Club 2-1 and become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier continental club league.

That the Abu Dhabi-based club is struggling at the bottom of group B after two successive losses is no reason for Mumbai City to take anything for granted, but the Indian side would look to play in the same vein as they did against Air Force Club, and continue their winning run the top competition.

Mumbai City are currently placed second in their group with one win and one loss, giving them three points, even as Al Jazira look to open their account at the King Fahd International Stadium, the same setting where the Indian club achieved a first on Monday night.

Mumbai City began their season with a 3-0 loss against a star-studded Al-Shabab side, but against all odds, they turned the tide to emerge 2-1 victors against Air Force after a fine performance against the fancied Iraqi side.

Al Jazira endured a dismal start to the season, falling 1-2 to Air Force in their first opener before being thrashed 0-3 by group leaders Al-Shabab in their second match.

Another win for Mumbai and they can afford to harbour hopes of a second-place finish in the group and be among the three best runners-up from the West region that will advance them to the round of 16.

However, it is easier said than done as Al Jazira, notwithstanding their poor start to the tournament, won the UAE Pro League last season and Mumbai City will need to be at their best to get the better of their upcoming opponents.

On Friday, Air Force Club will be hoping to bounce back against Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab FC.

