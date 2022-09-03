Sharjah, Sep 3 (PTI) Put in to bat, Afghanistan scored 175 for 6 against Sri Lanka in their Super 4s match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 45-ball 84 while Ibrahim Zadran contributed 40.

Also Read | AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets while Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando got one each.

Brief Scores: 175 for 6 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84, Ibrahim Zadran 40; Dilshan Madushanka 2/37).

Also Read | Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)