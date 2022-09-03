Chelsea are set to take on West Ham in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for a win after a difficult start to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Premier League 2022-23 Deadline Day Transfers: Here is the List of Top Players Who Joined the English Teams This Summer.

Chelsea started the season well but have fallen off the pace in recent weeks as two back-to-back defeats away from home to Leeds and Southampton has seen Thomas Tuchel's men drop to 10th in the table. Meanwhile, West Ham have endured a tough start as well, losing three of their five games but have managed to conjure up a win and a draw in their last two fixtures.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs West Ham match.

