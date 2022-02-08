New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday expressed deep shock on the demise of former Asian Games gold medallist Praveen Kumar Sobti, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest here.

Sobti, who became a household name after playing 'Bheem' in the TV series "Mahabharat", breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence on Monday evening.

Also Read | Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He was 74 and is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

"AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian & Asian Games medalist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti ji,74,today," the governing body said in a tweet.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Sobti represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970.

He also won a silver medal in hammer throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

After becoming popular as an actor following his role in Mahabharat in 1988, Sobti featured in supporting parts in close to 50 movies like "Yudh", "Adhikar", "Hukumat", "Shahenshah", "Ghayal" and "Aaj Ka Arjun".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)