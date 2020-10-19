New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday decided to postpone the 1st National Open Throws competition which was scheduled to be held on October 26-27 at SAI NS-NIS Patiala due to Covid-19 risk.

AFI said in a statement, "The competition is postponed indefinitely and new dates will be announced later."

"We consulted chief coach, high-performance director, and other coaches and they expressed their concern on risk of exposure of athletes to Covid-19. After consultation with all, we have decided to postpone the throws competition until further notice," AFI President Adille J Sumariwala said.

"We feel the conditions are still not conducive to hold a competition due to Covid-19 pandemic situation. Since it was an open competition and there was a risk for athletes travelling from outside. As I have repeatedly said earlier that for us the well-being of our athletes is of utmost importance and competitions will be held only when the situation is conducive," he added. (ANI)

