Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 38. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2020. KXIP is led by KL Rahul and is currently at the 6th position in the point table, while DC plays under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and they are at the top with 14 points. Both KXIP and DC will enter this game with a victory to their name in their last game of IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 betting odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Punjab and Delhi. KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 38.

KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match which can be considered as one of the most entertaining game in T20 history. The match went on till the second super-over. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul played a fine knock in that game. On the other hand, DC defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where they chased down the target of 180 runs in 19.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored a century in that game. KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

KXIP vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

In spite of KXIP winning the last game, bookmakers decided to go with Delhi Capitals as favourites, which is simply due to their current performance in IPL 2020. Bet365 has placed bet odds for KXIP as 2.10 while for DC it is 1.72.

Speaking about head to head record of KXIP vs DC in IPL 2020, Punjab leads by 14-11. However, considering Delhi Capitals strong batting and bowling and leadership in IPL point table, DC have a slight competitive edge over KXIP. Also, DC has almost made it to playoffs, while KXIP will be playing under pressure as they have to win all games from here onwards.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

