New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that the National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely following the postponement of the Asian Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The National Youth Championships was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.

"AFI wants to inform that 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Also Read | Luke Shaw Offers Assessment of Manchester United After Defeat to Wolves in Premier League 2021-22, Says, 'Didn't Think We Were All There Together'.

"In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)