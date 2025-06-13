Oakmont (USA), Jun 13 (AP) Brooks Koepka admitted he's owed his share of apologies over the past couple months.

Missing the cut at majors doesn't sit well with him.

“I would say from the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn't want to be around me,” he said Thursday after the first round of the U.S. Open. “It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven't been happy. It's been very irritating.”

Koepka's mood should be better if he can produce three more rounds like this. He shot a 2-under 68 at Oakmont, which left him in a tie for third, two strokes behind leader J.J. Spaun.

Koepka made a 42-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 fourth, and after falling back to even par, he finished with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

“I thought I played pretty consistent, drove it really well. Iron play was pretty good. When I did miss it, I felt like I missed it in the correct spots. A couple of good bunker shots,” Koepka said. “I'm really happy with the way I finished, and hopefully it leads into tomorrow.”

Koepka missed the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship this year. He owns five major titles, but he hasn't finished in the top 10 in one since winning the PGA Championship in 2023 at Oak Hill. His last LIV Golf victory was August of last year.

So he's had plenty of reasons to be frustrated. And his coach, Pete Cowan, has had reasons to be exasperated with him. Koepka said Cowan gave him a good scolding in a bunker Monday.

“(Justin Thomas) thought he had to come check on me in the bunker. We were in there for about 45 minutes, and he was on the other side of the green,” Koepka said. “I wasn't happy with it, but it was something I think you need to hear or I needed to hear at the right time. It's not the first time he's done it.”

That honesty is important to Koepka.

“I don't like having yes' people around me. I just want somebody to tell me the truth, tell me what's going on, what they see,” he said. “If I start swaying from being Brooks Koepka, then I want someone to call me out on it.”

On a day when only 10 players shot under par — and only two finished ahead of Koepka — there was plenty to be pleased with.

“I feel good. It's nice to put a good round together. It's been a while,” Koepka said. “I've been working hard, just got into some bad habits and bad swing positions. We worked pretty hard last week.” (AP) AM

