Leeds, Feb 2 (AP) Colin Graves' controversial return as Yorkshire chairman is nearly complete after members of the cash-strapped cricket club approved his loan offer Friday.

Graves last month apologized “personally and unreservedly” to those who experienced racism during his scandal-scarred period as chairman at the storied English cricket club from 2012-15.

Members overwhelmingly approved a special resolution to accept an emergency funding offer fronted by the 76-year-old Graves, who would return as chairman of the county team.

Time is running out for Yorkshire to keep the business viable, with almost 15 million pounds ($19 million) owed to the Graves family trust and a host of other potential investors no longer at the table.

Graves' offer would give Yorkshire an immediate cash injection of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), followed by further funding worth 4 million pounds ($5 million) over five months. That is all contingent on members ratifying Graves' return to an altered board.

The Financial Conduct Authority must approve the deal. (AP)

