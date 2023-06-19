Fatorda (Goa)[India], June 19 (ANI): Edu Bedia's six-year long tenure with FC Goa will be coming to an end, the Club confirmed. The Spaniard, thanks to his substantial contributions, unwavering commitment on the pitch and the love of the fans transformed into an icon of Goan football - scripting numerous records and unforgettable moments.

An Indian Super League icon, Bedia will be leaving an indelible mark on the history of the Club.

The Spaniard joined FC Goa in 2017 and has been an instrumental figure in the club's rise to prominence. During his tenure, Bedia played a vital role in the club's numerous successes, including leading the team to the ISL 2019-20 League Winners' Shield, the 2019 Super Cup and the 2021 Durand Cup.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football, spoke highly of Edu's contribution, stating, "Edu Bedia became ingrained into the very fabric of our club during his extraordinary six-year tenure. His unwavering loyalty and dedication personified the essence of FC Goa, transcending the highs and lows we experienced together.

"As a leader, he steered the team through its absolute peak, leading FC Goa as we became the first Indian representative in the prestigious AFC Champions League. Edu's remarkable leadership qualities were evident in every aspect of his game, both on and off the pitch.

"His ability to set the tempo, control the flow of the game, and contribute at both ends of the field made him an invaluable asset in our midfield. He was a metronome, ensuring the team's rhythm remained unyielding. Edu Bedia's quality with the ball was a sight to behold, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and opponents alike. As we bid him farewell, we acknowledge the tremendous impact he has had on our club's history and express our deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions. His legacy will forever shine brightly, and he will always be remembered as a true icon of FC Goa and will always have a home in every FC Goa's heart"

After turning up for Spanish clubs like Racing Santander, UD Salamanca, Hercules CF, Barcelona B, 1860 Munich, Real Oviedo and Real Zaragoza, Edu Bedia moved to Indian shores and joined FC Goa in 2017.

Debuting for the Gaurs in a 3-2 away win against Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2017-18, it did not take long for the midfielder to make headlines, assisting one of Ferran Corominas' hat-trick goals to help his team beat Bengaluru FC 4-3 in only his third game.

The 34-year-old scored his first-ever goal for Goa on January 21, 2018 in a 2-1 away victory vs Kerala Blasters.

The 2018-19 season was arguably Edu Bedia's best season in India, netting eight times along with providing five assists in 23 appearances across the ISL and the Super Cup. He wrapped up the season with the runners-up medal in the ISL, before captaining his Club to their first-ever major trophy in the Super Cup.

Striking a significant partnership with the likes of Corominas and Hugo Boumous, Bedia went on to lift the 2019-20 Hero ISL League Winners' Shield, following which FC Goa became the first-ever Indian club to feature in the group stages of the AFC Champions League in 2021. Subsequently, he nodded home Brandon Fernandes' free-kick against Iranian outfit Persepolis FC to become the first goal-scorer for an Indian side in Asia's premier footballing competition.

Later that year, Edu also scored an injury-time winner against Mohammedan SC in the finals of the Durand Cup, bringing home the Gaurs' third major trophy in three years.

On January 15 this year, the Spaniard crossed the enviable landmark of 100 ISL matches, following a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United. He is also the only foreign signing in the history of the league to achieve this feat playing for a single club.

Overall, the playmaker made 122 appearances for FC Goa, registering 16 goals and assists each. His final match wearing the Iconic orange of the Club was a 1-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Super Cup earlier this year.

As Edu Bedia's chapter at FC Goa comes to an end, the Club wishes him the very best in his future endeavours. The Club and its fans will forever be grateful for the countless moments of brilliance, joy, and pride that he has brought to the club. (ANI)

