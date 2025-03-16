Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' campaign at Sabarmati riverfront on Sunday.

During the event, Mandaviya spoke about the benefits of cycling and how the campaign had become a "work culture" in the country. He also said that cycling can help in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Sunday On Cycle movement is going on to realise the 'Fit India Movement' and youths are taking part in it everywhere. It is become a work culture across all of India. If you want to stay healthy and fit, and reduce pollution, you can do that by cycling. It is needed to bring positive changes to your life," Mandaviya told the media.

"You can fulfil the PM's resolve of Viksit Bharat by remaining fit, as a healthy and fit country can become prosperous and a prosperous nation can become developed," he added.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat.

Events are simultaneously held across Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs) across the country.

Till now, 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised nationwide across 4200-plus locations, witnessing the participation of more than 2 lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Fit India' initiative in 2019 with the motto of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens. (ANI)

