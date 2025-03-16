New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team Live Score Updates: After the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, bilateral cricketing action returns to the international stage. The New Zealand national cricket team is going to face the Pakistan national cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match T20I series. The first T20I between these two nations is being held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will help both nations prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

For New Zealand, several key players are missing out, with the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson not taking part due to the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson made himself unavailable. Pakistan, on the other hand, is coming to New Zealand with a new-look squad. Salman Agha will captain the Green Shirts. He replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the new T20I skipper. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay

Pakistan Squad: Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan