New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships will be held in Ahmedabad from April 1 to 10, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) confirmed on Wednesday.

India was awarded the hosting rights last year by the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) during its annual Congress.

"The dates of the Championship has been decided. It will be held from April 1 to 10," IWLF President Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

This will be the first edition of the Asian Championships to be conducted under the International Weightlifting Federation's revised weight categories.

Originally scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar, the event was later shifted to Ahmedabad. This marks the city's second major international weightlifting event, with the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also set to take place in August.

The Gujarat government is already developing sports infrastructure in Ahmedabad with an eye on the 2036 Olympics.

India has also formally submitted its bid to conduct the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

