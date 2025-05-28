One of the most followed and talked-about franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintains its fandom despite not winning a single IPL trophy since being part of the competition across 18 IPL seasons. RCB is one of the only three IPL franchises despite being part of the tournament since its inception, and has yet to clinch the title. Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Blow Kisses To Each Other After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter Qualifier 1 With Win In RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

However, in IPL 2025, RCB have looked like a well-oiled machine, and after many years, look like favorites to win their maiden title with all their players performing unlike many seasons where they have ended up with a wooden spoon or in the lower half of the standings. RCB managed to pip past Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 points table and secure a spot in the top two to book a place in the coveted Qualifier 1 against leaders Punjab Kings. Ahead of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, let us look at how many Indian Premier League Finals the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have managed to play in the past 18 seasons.

How Many IPL Finals Have Royal Challengers Bengaluru Played Across 18 Seasons?

IPL 2009 Final

In its second IPL season, under Kevin Pietersen, RCB managed to reach their first-ever tournament final and square off against now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

In a low-scoring IPL 2009 Final at Johannesburg, Deccan Chargers managed to score 143, thanks to Herschelle Gibbs' unbeaten 53, and small contributions from Andrew Symonds and Rohit Sharma, despite Anil Kumble claiming 4 for 16.

RCB, in their chase, suffered a collapse, and could never settle their nerves, going to lose the contest by merely six runs, with Roelof van der Merwe scoring 32. Virat Kohli, too, played in the IPL 2009 final, scoring 7.

IPL 2011 Final

Recovering from their IPL 2009 final loss, RCB featured in their second final in 2011, which gave them a success rate of 2 out of 4. Led by Daniel Vettori, RCB took on Chennai Super Kings and suffered a crushing defeat in the IPL 2011 Final.

Batting first, CSK put on 205 runs, with Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay scoring 63 and 95, respectively. Chris Gayle and Sreenath Arvind were the stand-out bowlers for RCB, picking two wickets apiece.

In reply, CSK's innings never got going, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Shadab Jakati wreaking havoc in spin-friendly conditions to pick wickets at multiple intervals. Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 42, while Virat Kohli played a handy 35-run knock, which saw RCB manage 147 and lose the match by 58 runs.

IPL 2016 Final

RCB had to wait for five long years to make another IPL Final appearance, which came in the 2016 edition under Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad managed a tall total of 208 for 7, thanks to a 69 from David Warner, and cameos from Ben Cutting and Yuvraj Singh despite Chris Jordan claiming three-for. Vijay Mallya Congratulates Royal Challengers Bengaluru For Win in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Expresses Hope That Franchise Will 'Play Bold En Route To The IPL Trophy' (See Post).

In reply, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli provided RCB a blistering start adding 114 in 10.3 overs. But then RCB's collapse started with all-rounder Ben Cutting shining with the ball as well, triggering the franchise's downfall, who fell eight runs short of lifting their maiden title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Final Record

Captain Season Final Opponent Result League Standing Kevin Pietersen IPL 2009 Deccan Chargers Lost by 6 Runs Fourth Daniel Vettori IPL 2011 Chennai Super Kings Lost by 58 Runs First Virat Kohli IPL 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Lost by 8 Runs Second

Kohli, who has been part of all the IPL Finals RCB have been a part of will hope to get the money off his back this season, given the form the batter, and the franchise has been in, winning all their away matches.

