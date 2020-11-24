Bambolim (Goa), Nov 24 (PTI) All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee has warned Mumbai City FC player Ahmed Jahouh of "exemplary sanction" if he repeats his reckless behaviour during the future Indian Super League matches.

The disciplinary body deemed Jahouh's first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review.

Moroccan Jahouh was sent off with the referee showing a direct red card in the match which NorthEast United won 1-0 on November 21.

"AIFF Disciplinary Committee upon reviewing the direct red card incident involving Mumbai City FC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh .... has cautioned the player with a warning that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," a release said.

While Jahouh has been let off without any further disciplinary action for the time being, he will serve an automatic one-game suspension following his sending-off.

Jahouh is ineligible for selection in Mumbai City FC's next game, against FC Goa on Wednesday at Margao.

