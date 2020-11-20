New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) have exempted five ISL clubs, who failed to get the National Licence for 2020-21 season, to participate in national competitions this season.

SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will now be able to play the seventh edition of the ISL despite failing to secure the AFC and National licences for the 2020-21 season.

"All 5 clubs SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC who failed to get the National Licence for 2020-21 season, sought an Exemption to participate in National Club Competitions of the 2020-21 season and have received the same from the AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body with financial sanctions. The committee has also asked the clubs to make rectifications at the earliest," AIFF said in a statement.

"No appeals were lodged by any club against the decision of the AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body," it added.

Earlier, five ISL secured the AFC and National licences for the 2020-21 season. A total of 19 clubs have applied for National and AFC club licences for the 2020-21 season, out of which 8 are from I-League and 11 are from ISL. (ANI)

