Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 (ANI): At the 2025 AIFF Awards ceremony held in Bhubaneswar, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey emphasised the federation's growing commitment to recognising talent and contributions across Indian football.

"All India Football Federation has recently started (since last year) to honour the best male, female player, goalkeeper, striker...," Chaubey said, outlining the expanded scope of the awards introduced under his leadership.

"We also acknowledge the efforts and contributions from the member association," he added.

The AIFF President extended his gratitude to the Odisha government for its continued support in hosting football events and creating an environment for the sport to thrive.

"I thank the government of Odisha, Ministry of Sports, for supporting the All India Football Federation to host this tournament," Chaubey said, higlighting the successful staging of the Kalinga Super Cup.

With Odisha emerging as a key player in Indian football infrastructure and talent development, the partnership between the state and the AIFF is seen as a crucial pillar for the sport's national growth.

Subhasish Bose and Soumya Guguloth were named the AIFF Best Men's and Women's Players of the Year 2024-25 on the AIFF Awards Day in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The award function was held in the Odisha capital on the eve of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 final.

Among the dignitaries present along with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, were Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister, Odisha, Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, Odia Language Literature and Culture, Bhaskar Sarma, IAS, Principal Secretary, IAS, Sports and Youth Services Dept, Govt of Odisha, Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha, and Tankadhar Tripathy, President, Football Association of Odisha.

Members of the All India Football Federation's top brass, including the Executive Committee, and representatives from the respective state Member Associations were present at the awards, according to the AIFF media release.

Apart from Bose and Guguloth, the other individual award winners were Khalid Jamil (Best Men's Coach), Sujata Kar (Best Women's Coach), Vishal Kaith (Best Men's Goalkeeper), Elangbam Panthoi Chanu (Best Women's Goalkeeper), Brison Fernandes (Promising Men's Player), Toijam Thoibisana Chanu (Promising Women's Player), Venkatesh R (Best Male Referee), Tekcham Ranjita Devi (Best Female Referee), Vairamuthu P (Best Male Assistant Referee), and Riiohlang Dhar (Best Female Assistant Referee). (ANI)

