PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In match 23 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, Islamabad United will meet Quetta Gladiators on May 3. The IU vs QG PSL 2025 match will decide which franchise will lead the points table heading into the business of the tournament. Islamabad United are coming off a two-match losing streak, while Quetta Gladiators' three-match winning run was halted in their last match. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IU vs QG PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details, then scroll down.

Islamabad United may have hit their peak quite early, and now have tapered off in the competition, losing matches of late, and giving their lead away in the points table. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, after a lean patch to start the tournament, have hit the ball rolling, and have found their rhythm in the last few games to remain alive in the playoffs race.

When is Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2025 match on May 3. The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the IU vs QG PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

