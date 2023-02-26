Madrid [Spain], February 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran met the Royal Spanish Football Federation General Secretary, Andreu Camps, at the Federation headquarters in Madrid and held discussions on a wide range of issues involving the development of the game.

The two senior officials discussed the possibilities of collaborations between the two federations, especially on women's football and areas of mutual interests.

Speaking at the meeting, Prabhakaran, from Madrid, said, "It was a highly fruitful meeting for the development of the beautiful game in India. Camps was hugely cooperative and agreed to take things ahead in the near future."

"I was highly impressed by the outcome of the meeting as it will definitely go a long way in taking Indian Football, especially women's football ahead. While Spain are a mighty force in Men's football, they are equally strong in women's football. Last October in India, Spain won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the second time in a row. In the Senior Women's section, Spain have qualified three times for the FIFA Women's World Cup and on equal number of occasions, they made the final rounds of the UEFA Women's Championship. It speaks volumes of Spain's strength in women's football and I am confident sharing experiences with them will help Indian Women's Football Forward Together," Prabhakaran said.

The Federation Chief of the Business and Marketing division, Prithiijit Das, was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

