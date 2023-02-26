Following a mouth-watering two-week cricketing carnival in South Africa, the action-packed 2023 Women's T20 World Cup comes down to its Final-clash scheduled on February 26 (Sunday), involving the elite defending champions Australia and hosts South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The 17-day-long tournament saw some unforgettable moments and breathtaking last-minute upsets, something one rarely sees in Women's cricket. Now that the final clash is some hours away, can South Africa change the pattern of women's World cricket or will Australia add yet another T20 World Cup trophy to their shelf of glory? We will find it in a while. Before that let's take a look back at the Final of the last edition of the Women's T20 World Cup held in 2020. Australia Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of AUS-W vs SA-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

To no one's surprise, Australia Women were one of the two finalists in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, along with India Women, who were standing in their first ever Final. The match was scheduled on March 8 2020, which also happened to be International Women's day. Staged at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup recorded an attendance of 86,174, the largest for a Women's cricket match ever and most for any Men's or Women's Final in the T20 World Cup. The absolute spectacle of cricket, however, one anticipated to be the thriller, didn't go down the wire and culminated as a one-sided affair dominated purely by the hosts. AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About Australia Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match at Cape Town.

Batting first Meg Lanning-led side posted a record-breaking 184 run total on the board for India Women to chase, courtesy to Beth Mooney for her unbeaten 78 and Alyssa Healy who added 75 runs. This was the highest total in the history of women's T20 World Cup final set by any team. India's Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets, whereas, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav took one wicket apiece. As India came into bat, Australia struck early on inside the powerplay after rooting down four wickets with 30 runs on the board. Deepti Sharma in the middle tried to show some fight with her 33 from 25 but failed to guide her team even closer to the towering target. Megan Schutt with her pace attack took four wickets while Jess Jonassen had three scalps to her name, as Australia won by a huge margin of 85 runs and successfully defended the title third time in a row while winning it for a record fifth time.

