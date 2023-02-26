Manchester United will be looking to win their first trophy in six years when they face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup finals at Wembley. A win for the Red Devils will cap off a delightful week for them as they eliminated Barcelona in their previous game from the Europa League. Under the management of Erik Ten Hag, the team is alive in four competitions which is a massive turnaround considering the team was down and out last campaign and everything was going against them. Newcastle United are not in the best form in the build up to the big final with just a solitary win in their last five EPL games. Yet, they remain a quality side and will give it all this evening. Manchester United versus Newcastle United starts at 10:00 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the game for Manchester United but there is positive news around Marcus Rashford after the forward did not complete the match against Barcelona due to fitness issues. Antony will start on the right with Jadon Sancho dropping to the bench. Wout Weghorst will lead the attack and his high-pressing game helps the team a lot. Casemiro will likely partner Fred in midfield with Marcel Sabitzer being an option as a substitute.

Loris Karius will play his first game for Newcastle United with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka Cup tied. Alexander Isak will play as the no 9 with Miguel Almiron and Allain Saint-Maxim on the wings. Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield have a lot of work to do as they come up against a formidable force in Casemiro.

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, February 26. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wembley Stadium, London.

There are no official broadcasters of the Carabao Cup 2022/23. Hence the final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will not be telecasted in India. UEL 2022–23 Round of 16: Manchester United Draw Real Betis, Arsenal to Face Sporting CP in Last 16 Stage.

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup 2022/23 final match on the FanCode app and website. It should be a keenly contested game with Manchester United playing many games in a short period of time and fatigue factor creeping in. The Red Devils should nevertheless win the contest.

