New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) women's committee on Saturday held discussions regarding the appointment of new coaches for national teams and recruitment of more 'A' and 'B' License coaches.

In recent times, the country finished joint winners in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Dhaka. Immediately after that, the senior team secured the runners-up position in the Turkish Women's Cup.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The U-16 women's team is currently playing in the SAFF Championship and won the first match comfortably.

"The women's senior national team didn't have the opportunity to get international exposure for many months. There are plans to give the team more frequent exposure in the near future," said acting secretary general Satyanarayan.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC MLS 2024 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

"In light of these achievements and with various international competitions underway, the 'Khelo India' Women's Football League continues to serve as a beacon of progress.

"It offers a crucial platform for aspiring women footballers to unlock their potential and play an important role in fostering the growth of the sport throughout the nation."

The committee analysed the performances of the various women's national teams and deliberated upon the discussions going on with the sport's world governing body regarding the FIFA Women's Development Programme and various domestic leagues that are being conducted in the country, such as the Khelo India Women's League and the Indian Women's League.

The committee also lauded the strategic deployment of scouts across regions of the country, recognising their important role in talent identification and development.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the appointment of new coaches, signalling a promising step forward in advancing women's football in India.

The committee underscored the importance of recruiting more A and B License coaches, particularly goalkeeper coaches, and encouraging their active participation within the ecosystem.

In addition to these initiatives, the committee recommended the celebration of Women's Day and the organisation of virtual workshops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)