Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won their first match of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Though Messi was not on the scoresheet, he actually architected the offence of the Inter Miami team to score goals. In the second match though, the Florida-based franchise required late heroics from the Argentine to secure a draw. With that, Lionel Messi and Inter sit atop the MLS Eastern Conference. They host an in-state rival who sits 11th in the conference standings after settling for a scoreless draw against Montreal in their first match of the season. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi Scores in Injury Time As Inter Miami Salvages a 1–1 Draw With the LA Galaxy.

With an improved squad, The Herons are already off to a much better start than they were in 2023. They didn’t qualify for the postseason and allowed 54 goals in total. They already look solid defensively this term, which in turn helps the offence with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez patrolling the opponents’ half. The side allowed just two shots on target in their home win over Real Salt Lake. They also maintained 64% of the possession on the road against the Galaxy and had five shots on target, which bodes well for the Heron's attack at home on Saturday.

But in these heavy stats, it was Lionel Messi who delivered on both ends of the field. Coach Tata Martino recently said in a pre-game press conference that the 36-year-old play-maker had to run the game from the deep–-own half due to additional defensive duties. He is exhausted and the team need to step up to utilize the World Cup winner well in the game. This raises a question of whether Lionel Messi will feature in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC MLS 2024 regular season match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City FC MLS Season 2024 Match?

Inter Miami leads the MLS 2024 season with four of six possible points after opening two games. Although some teams have played fewer games, the Inter Miami side is looking in great shape this term to push for their first-ever league title. During those two games, there were challenges that the Herons had to overcome at the expense of Lionel Messi’s relentless work on the field. More importantly, Inter Miami's home game against Orlando City begins a five-game stretch in two weeks. Lionel Messi Donates Eighth Ballon d'Or Trophy to Barcelona Museum, Here's Why (Watch Video).

Orlando City FC (0-0-1, 1 point) has the advantage of previously having played Miami with Messi in last year's League Cup. And although the Lions played in the Concacaf Champions Cup in midweek, a heavy lead on aggregate allowed manager Oscar Pareja to rest key contributors. But Inter Miami will look to build on the strong start to the season and considering Messi’s chances of missing mid-season games, the Coach will be tempted to field eight-time Ballon d’Or Winner against Orlando City FC.

