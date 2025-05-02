New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): In a significant development for Indian sports governance, the Delhi High Court has directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to submit a detailed affidavit justifying its decision to grant recognition to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), following a legal challenge by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

Established in 2007, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is the oldest and most widely represented governing body for Pickleball in India, with active federations in 24 states. AIPA has played a pivotal role in the structured growth of the sport for nearly two decades and is also a founding member of both the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and the Asian Pickleball Federation (APF), with official affiliations granted in 2015 and 2020, respectively, as per a press release from AIPA.

In its petition, AIPA--India's longest-standing and internationally affiliated Pickleball body--has contested the recognition granted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), citing violations of the National Sports Development Code of India, which mandates, among other criteria, that a recognized body must have a minimum of three years of existence--a requirement AIPA claims the IPA fails to meet.

Taking cognizance of the concerns raised, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court has asked MYAS to provide reasoning and justification for granting any exemptions under the Sports Code, and has scheduled the matter for an interim relief hearing on May 19, 2025.

"AIPA has strongly pressed that the impugned recognition order is not sustainable and is arbitrary under the law," said the association in a statement.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing on behalf of AIPA, was supported by Advocate Hemant Phalpher, Advocate Jaya Phalpher, and Advocate R Iyer.

Commenting on the matter, Advocate Hemant Phalpher stated, "The Sports Code exists to bring transparency, accountability and fairness to the process of recognition of National Sports Federations. If the code is to be diluted arbitrarily, it will damage the entire sporting ecosystem. AIPA has been the oldest and internationally affiliated governing body for Pickleball in India and will continue to uphold the principles of good governance in sports."

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) remains affiliated to the International Pickleball Federation and the Asian Federation of Pickleball, and continues to lead the growth and development of the sport across the country. (ANI)

