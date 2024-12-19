Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) India's top seeded Akanksha Salunkhe recorded a hard-fought win against compatriot Tanvi Khanna in their second round match of the 79th Western India Slam Squash Tournament here on Thursday.

Salunkhe defeated Khanna 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10 here at the Cricket Club of India.

In another women's game, Hong Hong's Bobo Lam knocked out the fourth seeded Malta's Colette Sultana with a 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 win.

In men's category, Czech Republic's top seed Viktor Byrtus defeated India's Suraj Kumar Chand 11-6, 11-7, 11-4.

Results (round two):

Women's : Bobo Lam (HKG) bt. 4-Colette Sultana (MLT) 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-9; 5-Jana Swaify (EGY) bt. Janet Vidhi (IND) 11-1, 11-3, 11-2; 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) bt. Tanvi Khanna (IND) 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10; Sze Wing Wai (HKG) bt. 7-Tamara Holzbauerová (CZE)3-0: 12-10, 11-4, 11-9; Sunita Patel (IND) bt. Mahak Talati (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Pooja Arthi Raghu (IND) bt. Mehak Dinesh Gupta (IND) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1.

Men's: 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt. Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) 11-6, 11-7, 11-4; 7-Wailok To (HKG) bt. Tay Jun Qian (MAS) 11-6, 12-10, 11-4; Abhishek Pradhan (IND) bt. Shamil Wakeel (SRI) 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7; Rahul Baitha (IND) bt. 8-Shing Fung Lam (HKG) 4-11, 12-10, 17-15, 11-3; 4-Rowan Damming (NED) bt. Lap Man Au (HKG) 11-2, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5.

