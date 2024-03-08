Mangaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Akash Pujar and Ravi Pujar gave a fine beginning to India bagging the top two spots in the Junior U16 race during first-ever India Paddle Festival here on Friday.

The local lad Akash walked away with the winner's trophy with a timing of 43:04 minutes, while his cousin Ravi finished second stopping the clock at 47:24 minutes.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Day 2: India’s Tail Leaves England Frustrated as Hosts Surge to 255-Run Lead at Stumps.

Jihoo Hwang from South Korea secured the third position, completing the race in 52:52 minutes.

"I have dedicated the past six months to continuous training, while also managing the academic pressure of being in the 10th standard. Despite those challenges, I ensure I do not pause my training and I guess that what paid off today," said Akash after winning the race.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Akash will also be competing in the Men's Open category on Saturday.

The second day of the festival will commence with a yoga session, followed by the heats and finals of the technical races for both men and women open categories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)