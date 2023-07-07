Wimbledon (England), Jul 7 (AP) Top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded woman Aryna Sabalenka both won at Wimbledon on Friday. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and second-seeded man Novak Djokovic should be on court soon.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard considered to be the next great thing in the tennis world, advanced to the third round for the second straight year, beating Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Centre Court.

Also Read | Britney Spears Assault Case: Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard Will Not Be Charged for Allegedly Slapping the Pop Star.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion is making only his third appearance at the All England Club. He reached the fourth round last year for his best showing at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Sabalenka played on No. 1 Court, the second biggest stadium on the Wimbledon grounds, and defeated Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Also Read | Arda Guler Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's Summer Signing Who Is Also Known As 'Turkish Messi'.

Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021 but was banned from the tournament last year with other Belarusian and Russian players because of the war in Ukraine. She trailed 5-4 in the second set but dropped only three points in winning the next three games.

“I didn't play my best tennis. It was really crazy, crazy experience,” Sabalenka said. “But then I change my strings, kind of adjust my game a little bit, start feeling better on court. But, yeah, I was just keep telling myself keep fighting, keep trying, and probably you'll be able to turn around this game.”

Later Friday, Swiatek was scheduled to face Petra Martic on Centre Court in the third round, followed by seven-time champion Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka — also playing for a spot in the fourth round.

Before that, though, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will finish his match against fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. That match was suspended Thursday with Murray leading 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Earlier, Petra Kvitova reached the third round for the second year in a row, nine years after winning the second of her two titles at the All England Club. The 33-year-old Czech, who was injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 on Day 5 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The left-handed Kvitova first won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and then added another in 2014. She has only reached one other Grand Slam final, losing to Naomi Osaka in the deciding match at the 2019 Australian Open.

Madison Keys, an American who won the Eastbourne International title on grass ahead of Wimbledon, also reached the third round. The 25th-seeded Keys defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3.

Keys will next face Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk. She advanced when Paula Badosa retired from their match with a back injury with Kostyuk leading 6-2, 1-0.

Badosa is dating Tsitsipas and social media has been filled with photos and videos of the two of them lately.

“It's amazing to have him supporting me. As you know, we have a very good relationship,” Badosa said. “We're there for each other, so it's nice to have him. But not only in this tournament. It's nice to have him in general.”

Also in the second round, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5), sixth-seeded Holger Rune defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4, eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner eliminated Quentin Halys 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, and 19th-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

“Getting there,” Medvedev said when asked if he was feeling at home on grass. “Maybe at the door. Not inside, but at the door.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)