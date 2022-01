Melbourne, Jan 27 (AP) It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special K" team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.

On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set. (AP)

