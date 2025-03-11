Birmingham [UK], March 11 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be leading India's charge at the 2025 All England Open badminton competition, starting in Birmingham from Tuesday onwards.

The currently 15th-ranked Sindhu will be returning to the court for the first time since January's Indonesia Masters tournament, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Edge Past Gujarat Giants in Thrilling Clash, Secure Fifth Win in WPL 2025.

World number 28 Malvika Bansod is India's other challenger in the women's singles competition.

Coming to the men's competition, the world number 10 Lakshya Sen is the top-ranked Indian shuttler in the tournament. He could play against the world number 30th HS Prannoy in the quarterfinals given both of them qualify for that stage.

Also Read | Congratulations Team India Messages and HD Images for WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Photos, Facebook Story to Celebrate Indian Cricket Team’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win.

Lakshya made it to the semifinals of the All England Championships last year before he was defeated by champion Jonatan Christie. He was also the men's singles runners-up two years back.

On the other hand, the star India men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked seventh, who havenot played since January's Indonesia Masters, will be featured in the competition as well.

Two-time All-England semifinalists pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa are India's representative in the women's doubles competition along with Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra.

The mixed doubles competition will witness Indian pairs of Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto in action.

The All England Open is the most prestigious tournament on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour calendar, with only two Indians, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand, having won it, in the singles competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)