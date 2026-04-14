Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 14 (ANI): Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday

RCB comes into the contest in fine form, having secured a convincing 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous outing. RCB currently sit third on the points table, with six points accumulated from four matches, along with the highest net run-rate in the competition.

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The fixture also marks the start of a key phase for the defending champions, who are set to play three consecutive matches at home.

The right arm pacer Rasikh Salam Dar was among the positives from the previous outing, finishing with figures of 1/23.

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"It was an important victory for the side, and we are feeling confident as a unit. We have clarity in our roles and what we need to do, and we are looking forward to playing at home tomorrow," Dar said.

After his contribution in RCB's win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, he said, "I was playing an IPL game after a while, but the process remained the same. The work we've put in over the last year was all about preparing for match situations, and in the last game, I focused on executing my plans."

Rasikh is part of an experienced bowling unit that includes the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya.

Reflecting on his role within the team and the presence of Hazlewood, he said, "I always want to help the team. Hazlewood is a big legend and an important part of the team. I always try to contribute wherever I can." (ANI)

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