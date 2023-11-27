Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Following the remarkable victory of their rider, who secured gold at the recent Asian Games in the Dressage discipline, the Amateur Riders' Club organised a special initiative with a series of competitions to encourage talent at the beginner and amateur level.

The kickoff competition was held at the Mahalaxmi grounds, at the Dressage arena. More such main competitions have been scheduled for December 2 to December 6 respectively. Through these competitions, ARC aims to inspire young riders and encourage active participation, preparing them to represent the country on the global stage and enhancing the stature of equestrian sports in India. Milan Luthria is the Chairman of the ARC Equitation sub-committee, and he handles all the equitation competitions and training activities of the Club.

Also Read | Churchill Brothers 1-1 Gokulam Kerala FC, I-League 2023-24: Red Machine Secure Valuable Point in Draw Against Malabarians.

Arya Chandorkar clinched the top position and finished her round with a score of 65.438% while riding on Winston. Taarini Lodha secured second place with a score of 64.625% while riding on Winston. Hayden Hussain finished third with a score of 64.469% while riding on Visionist.

Results: Ranking/Player Name (Score/Horse Name)

Also Read | New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Aiming To Take ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Form Into Bangladesh Test Series.

Arya Chandorkar (65.438%, Winston)

Taarini lodha (64.625%, Winston)

Hayden Hussain (64.469%/ Visionist)

The elated winner of the competition, Arya Chandorkar, 13 years, 8th grade in Oberoi International School said "I am very grateful for this win. Winston did an excellent job. I thank the coaches who trained me, but there is still a lot of room for improvement, and we will keep training. I look up to the riders that secured a gold for India at the recent Asian Games and hope to achieve such heights..."

Elaborating on the event Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Riders' Club expressed his view, "The Amateur Riders' Club is thrilled to organise this dressage training program following Equestrian Team India's historic gold medal. We are confident that the training provided by our experienced instructors will help our young riders develop their skills and aim for 2028 Olympics participation and selection. We are fully committed to championing the future of equestrian excellence in India".

Milan Luthria, the Chairman of ARC Equitation, has expressed his joy and shared his views on the competition, saying that, "Over the years we have systematically upgraded our facilities at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, including preparing international level arenas. This year we have planned several shows to help our riders improve their performances". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)