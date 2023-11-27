New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): New Zealand are hoping their recent experience at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India will help them adapt to the conditions expected in Bangladesh when they commence their ICC World Test Championship campaign this week.

The Black Caps crashed out of the 50-over World Cup after falling to a disappointing 70-run loss to eventual runners-up India in the semi-final stage of the tournament and need to quickly turn their focus to the longest form of the game when they take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series that starts in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Also Read | Legends League Cricket 2023: Four Matches With Top Players to be Held in Jammu.

The series will be New Zealand's first in the current World Test Championship cycle and key batter Daryl Mitchell is looking for a fast start to the competition as his side attempts to qualify for a second final following their success in the inaugural final in 2021.

But with the Kiwis set to play a total of 14 Tests during the current cycle, Mitchell knows his side have plenty of work ahead before they think about a potential place in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in the middle of 2025.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Fifties Help India to a 44-Run Win Against Australia; Men in Blue Take 2-0 Series Lead.

"We obviously know it is the end goal," Mitchell said. "That's what every country taking part in the World Test Championship wants to do. For us, it is about making small goals. Trying to tick off games as we go. First, we have to take on Bangladesh. It is always a tough challenge in Bangladesh.

"Conditions are foreign to us as Kiwis so it is about adapting as quickly as we can to these surfaces, and getting stuck to win little moments. It is what we are speaking about. We are not looking too far ahead. At the same time, you want to be part of those big games. That's why you play Test cricket."

Mitchell's form with the bat was one of the main reasons behind New Zealand's run to the knockout stage of the World Cup, with the right-hander contributing 552 runs and two centuries to finish as the fifth-leading run-scorer at the tournament.

It also helped Mitchell win a place in the official ICC Team of the Tournament, an honour that the 32-year-old said was a great recognition to be named among such a talented group of players.

"It is cool to be recognised with (a place in the World Cup team of the tournament). It means you are contributing to the team and helping to win games," Mitchell said.

"There's not much time to reflect. We are straight into Test cricket. You want to stay present, and be ready to go for the Test team. But also, a very special eight weeks in India. Those memories will last a lifetime."

And Mitchell believes the fact his side performed admirably on spin-friendly pitches at the World Cup will hold them in good stead when they are presented with conditions that are expected to be similar in Bangladesh.

"It would have been a big change if we came from the green wickets of New Zealand straight to Bangladesh," he said. "But for the majority of our group here, they have been in the World Cup. They have been practicing on slower and turning surfaces so that it helps us in this Test series."

"A bit more patience is required going from white ball to Test cricket. You can breathe and relax a little bit. The surfaces are turning. We will keep adapting. We will see what we get on day one.

"It is always special to play in that tournament (World Cup) in front of millions of people. It is also about recognizing what an opportunity we have here at the start of the World Test Championship. How much it means to wear that baggy with the silver fern on."

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)