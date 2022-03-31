Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 31 (ANI): The Regional Equestrian League (REL) 2022 will start on April 2 at Amateur Riders' Club here at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The event will see participants from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. The event comprises show jumping and dressage competitions which will take place under four participant categories.

Of the four participant categories, two belong to children which include children of 10 to 12 years old age group and the other one is of 12 to 14 years old age group. The other two categories are Young riders from 16 to 21 years and Junior of 14 to 18 years

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) is a national-level benchmark event for young and aspiring Indian equestrian athletes to compete and qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and other national level competitions.

ARC saw a tremendous response to the Asian games' trials and National Equestrian Championship (NEC) this year. The REL will act as a stepping stone for young Indian equestrian athletes to participate and showcase their talent. The event will enable wider participation and attention towards the sport across the country as well.

Shyam Mehta, President of Amateur Rider's Club, said, "We are expecting a better response and participation in the REL this year as compared to 2021. The season will also witness the quality and skilled-based action from many young athletes."

ARC continues to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organizers. (ANI)

