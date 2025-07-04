Whittlebury (England), Jul 4 (AP) American ex-Formula 1 race steward Tim Mayer confirmed his candidacy for the presidency of the sport's governing body on Friday, claiming that incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem has failed to deliver on promises of reform.

Mayer said his bid was about “restoring genuine democracy” inside the FIA after a centralization of power under Ben Sulayem.

Mayer is the son of McLaren team co-founder Teddy Mayer. He has held senior roles in U.S. racing series and was a long-time F1 steward until last year.

Ben Sulayem, elected to the post in 2021, has faced criticism over his management. In April, Robert Reid resigned as FIA deputy president for sport in protest against how the organization is run. (AP)

