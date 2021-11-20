Coimbatore, Nov 20 (PTI): Amir Sayed of Kerala won his first race in the Formula LGB4 class in the second round of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam near here on Saturday.

It wasn't easy for the youngster from Kottayam. He had to battle hard right through before stamping his class. Starting fourth on the grid, he got off to a great start. Pole sitter Arya Singh was right up there and so was Sandeep Kumar and Tijil Rao (all from Dark Don). The safety car, which came out thrice, further added to his pressure, but he withstood it all to take the checkered flag ahead of Tijil and Sandeep.

Anish Damodara Shetty of Hubli ruled the roost in the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup after having dominated the practice and the qualifying sessions under the morning skies.

For MSport's Ruhaan Alva of Bengaluru, it was another memorable day as he finished on top of the podium in the opening race of the JK Tyre Novice Cup. The 15-year-old, who started on pole, cracked into the lead straight away before the race was red-flagged in the very first lap. He did not allow that to bother him and kept a cool head, as he always does, to win the race from lights to flag.

Jaden R Pariat of Guwahati made it extra special for team MSport finishing a creditable second. Chennai's Aadithya Parasuram of Hasten Performance had to rest content for the third place.

