Sofia, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian boxer Anamika signed off with a silver medal after going down to China's Hu Meiyi in the light weight final of the Strandja Memorial Tournament here on Sunday.

Anamika, the reigning national champion, lost by 1-4 split verdict in the 50kg summit clash.

Anamika began aggressively but Meiyi defended well, moving around the ring to take the first round by a unanimous verdict.

The two boxers resorted to a lot of body-clinching in the second round as Anamika started to find her footing.

In the final three minutes, Anamika was the better boxer, landing a flurry of combination punches with four out of the five judges ruling in her favour but it was a little too late.

Later in the day, Anupama (81kg) and Govind Kumar Sahani will fight in their final bouts (48kg).

