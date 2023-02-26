Defending Champions Australia and South Africa are set to clash head on in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The semi-finals saw two great games which ended up being a nail-biting thriller. Australia Women showed their ability to keep calm under pressure and squeezed out a win grabbing important moments and knocking out India out of tournament despite being behind in the game for most parts. South Africa, meanwhile, turned the game around on its head with some inspired all-round performance against England and making it to the final for the first time. Now they square-off with the pursuit of lifting the glorious trophy in their hands in the final at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About Australia Women vs South Africa Women Cricket Match at Cape Town.

Australia have played in their typical ruthless Aussie way and yet to lose a single game in this tournament. Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath are experienced campaigner and stepped up whenever there was a need chipping in their contribution. Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown showed their sparks in crucial moments and kept a sustained pressure on both the batters and bowlers of the opposition. Fielding is another dimension which uplifts the strengths of this Australia team along with it's incredible. Ellyse Perry's diving stop against India in the semi-final was a glimpse of that. They have already been there and done that so they back themselves to do it again.

South Africa have been the surprise package. They had a shaky start with them coming into the tournament without their regular captain Dane Van Niekerk who failed the fitness test. Sune Luus had to takeover captaincy and after defeat in the first game, it seemed likely that they will face a group stage exit at home. But they came back strong and every one put their hands up in the hard-fought semi-final. Laura Wolvaardt getting some runs will give them confidence but what makes them actually potent is their lethal bowling attack with Marizanne Kapp, Ayabongo Khaka and Shabnim Ismail, who is in good rhythm and bowling really fast. They helped stop a blazing England batting and will fancy their chances against Australia in the final too. SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match in Cape Town.

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth.

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen.