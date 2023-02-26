Tottenham Hotspur have an important clash coming up against London rivals Chelsea where a win will see them consolidate their grip on 4th place. With Newcastle United dropping points consistently off late, Spurs and Antonio Conte have been given a new lease of life in the top-four race. Although the Italian manager will miss the contest owing to health issues but is very close to returning as per his assistant. Making it to the Champions League will be immense for the team as it will help tie some star players to long-term contracts. Chelsea’s season has been very disappointing and with no wins in their last four games, the pressure is increasing on boss Graham Potter. Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar from 7:00 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss almost 10 months of football after undergoing knee surgery while Hugo Lloris is also set to miss the entirety of this campaign. Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusveski and Richarlison make up the front three. Olivier Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield will be crucial as they look to win the second balls and try and set the wide players to attack from the onset.

Kai Havertz and Joao Felix have combined well in the games they have played but the duo still need to do much more if Chelsea are to win this contest. Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic will be the two box-to-box midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Thiago Silva in the backline needs to have a good game considering Tottenham can be a daunting team to face when in form.

When is Tottenham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea in their next match at the English Premier League 2022/23 on Sunday, February 26. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wembley Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022/23. The important EPL match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022/23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match live streaming on the Disney+ Hostar app or website (with a subscription). Chelsea have not lost to Tottenham Hotspurs in each of their last 8 Premier League games but this match could be completely different and expect the home side to claim all three points.

