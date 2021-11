New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh beat Karnataka by 27 runs to win the National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

Batting first, Andhra Pradesh posted a strong 231 for three in 20 overs while Karnataka were restricted to 204 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Venkateshwara Rao from Andhra Pradesh, who scored 85 runs off 36 balls, was declared Man of the Match.

Andhra Pradesh won all their five league matches and remained at the top of the chart. Karnataka won 4 out of the 5 league games.

The tournament was organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

