Manchester United have reportedly agreed to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager till the end of the season. The club relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his role as head coach following a string of defeats and have been on the lookout for an interim manager. Meanwhile, they handed temporary responsibility of the side to Michael Carrick, who oversaw Manchester United's Champions League win over Villarreal a few days ago. Rangnick is currently looking after sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow. Manchester United Make Mauricio Pochettino Top Target To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Head Coach

Reports claim that United are in talks of also retaining Rangnick for a period of two years as a consultant at the end of this season. The 63-year old is a reputed name in German football and is said to have a lot of influence on big coaches like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and also the young Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently the head coach of Bayern Munich. If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag lined up as top choices for the role of a full-time manager, which they would appoint at the end of the season. Pochettino, amidst these rumours, have refuted claims of him wanting to leave Parc des Princes and joining the Red Devils, saying that he is 'happy in Paris'. It would be interesting to see who they end up bringing to Old Trafford as the new head coach eventually. Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Reports Linking Him to Manchester United, Says, ‘I’m Happy in Paris’

Carrick is expected to remain in charge of Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League game against Chelsea. United reportedly need to now agree on a deal with Lokomotiv Moscow in order to bring Rangnick to Manchester. After a good start, the Red Devils, have displayed inconsistent performances and are currently eighth on the Premier League 2021-22 points table.

