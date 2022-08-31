Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic played her last Grand Slam match on Tuesday, losing to World No. 13 Belinda Bencic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open.

Petkovic, 34, announced her plans to retire after the US Open.

Also Read | SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match in Dubai.

"I was glad that it ended like this, with Belinda, somebody I love and respect so much," Petkovic told reporters after the match.

"Also that I could bring to the last match everything that I brought to my career, which was grit and tenacity and just respect for the game and for my opponents," she added.

Also Read | Is India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online Available or Not?.

"I think for me I still love the game, still have a tremendous amount of passion for the game," Petkovic said.

"It's more the body that is not allowing me to play tennis anymore in a way that I want to play it, train the way I want to train, just play a full season really," said the former World No. 9 Petkovic.

"The last four weeks I've just been playing with painkillers and anti-inflammatories. That was just the part that made me decide not to continue anymore, not the lack of passion or want for the game. So I think that was the saddest part in a way," Petkovic said.

"I feel this is something that was happening the last two years. This year it kind of settled. We now have the stars who are going to be the future who are settling into their footprints, like Swiatek, Sakkari, Bencic, Badosa, all these players who belong at the top and who will shape the narratives of the sport in the future," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)