Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 13 (ANI): India's Anika Varma became the first Indian to post a top-10 in the history of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship, when a one-under-par 71 final round helped her finish in tied ninth place in the premier regional tournament, which was won by Japan's Mizuko Hashimoto.

On Saturday at Abu Dhabi Golf Club's National course, the 17-year-old Varma once again struggled with her putting, but the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) No.483 fought hard for a fourth consecutive sub-par round. He 10-under par 278 was six adrift of champion Hashimoto (16-under-par 272).

Thai duo of Kan Bunnabodee (66) and overnight leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (72), along with Australia's Kelsey Bennett (68), were tied second at 15-under-par 273.

Among other Indian players, Natalii Gupta (70), who is Dubai born and nominated for the tournament by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), finished tied 13th place at six-under-par. Bengaluru's Avani Prashanth improved her first three day's scores of 71 with a two-under-par 70 to finish on five-under-par 283 and in tied 16th place.

Sifat Sagoo (70) and Kriti Chowhan (69) were tied 25th and 34th respectively at three-under 285 and even-par 288 respectively. A late bogey on the 17th hole dropped Varma a bit lower than what she expected, and she could not repair the damage on the par-5 18th, where she had a birdie putt from eight feet.

"My week's been filled with a lot of ups and downs. Some really good and amazing holes and some not so great. One of the highlights is that I only made three bogeys this week, which is pretty good," said the Sacramento, US-based player in an official release.

"It is really nice to make a top-10 finish. But the only way is going up from here. So, hopefully, it gets closer and closer to winning a tournament. I like a lot of things I did on the golf course, but what pleased me most was my approach to the game. It has been so good this week. I want to carry it on for my next few tournaments and keep the momentum going. If I can finish in the top-10 in such a big tournament, it means I do know how to play golf, I am pretty good at it, and I just need to trust myself while playing," she added. (ANI)

