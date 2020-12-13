Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Bengaluru's Anish Damodar Shetty swept to a hat-trick of wins in the premier Pro-Stock 301- 400cc class in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2020 at Sriperumbudur near here on Sunday.

Mathana Kumar of Eneos Honda Erula Racing and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) won a race each in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

Multiple national champion Jagan Kumar and Mathana Kumar notched up thrilling victories in the two Pro-Stock 165cc class which saw four different winners in as many races over the weekend.

Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) and KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) had won a race each on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's 22-year old Ullas Santrupt completed a double in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, having won the first and fourth races.

Shetty of Race Concpets, a physical trainer, was unstoppable on Sunday.

In the morning, he trumped a 26-rider grid and won untroubled.

Later in the day, Shetty pipped Hyderabad's Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) in a race that saw two seasoned campaigners, Jagan Kumar and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Cast Power Racing) starting from P26 and P24 to finish third and fourth, respectively.

In the Pro-Stock 165cc category, Jagan won one race while Eneos Honda Erula Racing team now leads with a total of seven podiums including two wins.

Sunday's other race in the class saw Mathana Kumar notch up an impressive win to add to his third place finish in the morning.

In an intense battle to the finish line, it was Mathana Kumar who powered his way in the last lap and won with a lead of 0.955 seconds.

However, it was a hard luck for international racer Rajiv Sethu.

Despite his second position start based on the PS 165cc race 3, Sethu in a bid to maintain his position crashed in last lap along with Senthil Kumar.

Earlier, 14-year old Sarthak Chavan from Pune, who had won Race-1 yesterday, went on to top Race-2 for a double in the Open (NSF 250R) class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup. Local lad Shyam Sundar emulated Chavan in the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150 category winning the second race on Sunday. The results (Provisional all 6 laps unless mentioned):Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-3): 1. Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts) (11mins, 49.500secs); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11:52.301); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (11:56.906).

Race-4: 1. Anish Damodar Shetty (11:49.216); 2. Karthik Mateti (Gusto Racing) (11:50.506); 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:51.769).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-3): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:14.321); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:14. 441); 3. S Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:14.779).

Race-4: 1. Mathana Kumar (12:16.066); 2. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (12:17.021); 3. Jagan Kumar (12:17.809).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-3): 1. Mohan Babu P (Pvt, ennai) (13:08.111); 2. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:08.479); 3. Allwin Xavier (Rockstar Racing) (13:08.645).

Race-4: 1. Ullas Santrupt (13:07.914); 2. Allwin Xavier (13:08.051); 3. Nithin S (Sparks Racing) (13:09.919)

TVS One-Make Championship (Open, Race-4): 1. Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru) (11:46.358); 2. Anand R (Chennai) (11:48.296); 3. Anup Kumar (Coimbatore) (11:55.832).

Novice (Race-3): 1. Navneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (13:26.494); 2. Mohd Yusuf (Coimbatore) (13:34.914); 3. Jayant G Prathipati (Hyderabad) (13:36.337).

Race-4: 1. Navneeth Kumar (13:20.496); 2. Mohan Babu (Chennai) (13:23.784); 3. Prathipati (13:24.213).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Open (NSF 250R, Race-2): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (11:11.204); 2. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:11.309); 3. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) (11:18.939).

CBR 150: Race-2: 1. Shyam Sundar (Chennai) (13:34.672); 2. Johann Emmanuel (Chennai) (13:49.319); 3. Rakshit S Dave (Chennai) (13:49.637).

