Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Anmol Kharb and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran progressed to the semifinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament with contrasting wins in women's and men's singles competition respectively, here on Friday.

Anmol, a member of the Indian women's team which claimed the gold medal at the Asia Team Championships 2024, showed great composure to pack off the defending champion Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand 21-13, 22-24, 22-20 in an hour and 14 minutes in their quarterfinal clash.

The 17-year-old Anmol fought back from 11-16 and 16-20 in the second game to earn two match points only to miss out. She faced similar situation twice in the decider but this time converted the second opportunity to come up trumps.

Anmol, who won international challengers in Belgium and Poland this year, will now face Mansi Singh, who defeated Thailand's Yataweemin Kateklieng 22-20, 21-18, in an all-Indian semifinal.

The men's singles third seed Sathish defeated Saran Jamsri of Thailand 21-19, 21-13 to set up a clash with sixth seeded Chinese Wang Zheng Xing.

Among other Indians, fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto got the better of K Sathwik Reddy and Vaishnavi Khadkekar 21-16, 21-14 to make it to the mixed doubles semifinals.

Top seeds and defending champions Ashwini Ponnappa and Crasto were the only Indian pair left in the fray in women's doubles after beating China's fifth seeds Huang Ke Xin and Tang Rui Zhi 21-18, 21-13 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian combination, who competed at the Paris Olympics, will face another Chinese pair in Keng Shu Liang and Wang Ting Ge.

However, it was end of road for Tharun Mannepalli, Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma.

