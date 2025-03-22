New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): H.E. E.P. Chet Greene Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, while on a visit to India called upon Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Government of India at his office at Shram Shakti Bhawan on Friday, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a release on Saturday.

Both sides highlighted the historical ties between India and Antigua & Barbuda. Discussions explored avenues for cooperation in various sports, including Cricket, Football, Rugby, Basketball, and Volleyball.

The Antiguan delegation expressed keen interest in expanding mutual support and collaboration at multilateral forums.

The dialogue also covered key areas such as exchange programs for athletes and coaches, sports science, medicine, management, and infrastructure development. Recognizing Sir Viv Richards' immense popularity in India, the Antiguan side sought bilateral assistance to upgrade cricketing facilities in their country, aiming to strengthen their national team.

Additionally, discussions were held on engaging Antigua & Barbuda cricketing legends in coaching academies in India to mentor young talent.

H.E. E.P. Chet Greene conveyed gratitude to the Minister of Sports for his past contributions and acknowledged India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccine assistance. He appreciated the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in championing the global south, economic growth, healthcare, and digital innovation.

Both sides stressed on enhancing people-to-people relations through cooperation and collaboration in sports. (ANI)

