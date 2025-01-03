Warangal (Telangana) [India], January 3 (ANI): Deepthi Jeevanji, a talented athlete from Telangana, has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award for her outstanding performance in sports. The news has brought immense joy to her family, villagers and teachers who have supported her throughout her journey.

Dhanalakshmi, Deepthi's mother, expressed her happiness saying, "We are thrilled that our daughter is receiving the Arjuna Award. We never thought we would hear such big news in our lifetime. Despite facing criticism, Deepthi worked hard and achieved this feat. We are proud of her."

Dhanalakshmi also acknowledged the role of Deepthi's teachers particularly PT Venkateshwar sir and Ramesh sir from Hyderabad, who guided her throughout her 8-year journey.

Mudurakolla Nagaiah, a neighbour praised her saying, "It's a great honor for Deepthi Jeevanji to receive the Arjuna Award. She has worked tirelessly and brought a good name to Telangana state, our district and our village. She has become the second P.T. Usha."

