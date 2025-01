Mumbai, January 2: The quartet of shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were on Thursday named recipients of this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour. The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August. Following is the list of National Sports Award winners for 2024. D Gukesh, Manu Bhaker Among Four Athletes to Get Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Gukesh D (Chess)

Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey)

Praveen Kumar (Para-Athletics)

Manu Bhakar (Shooting).

Arjuna Awards

Jyothi Yarraji (Athletics)

Annu Rani (Athletics)

Nitu (Boxing)

Saweety (Boxing)

Vantika Agrawal (Chess)

Salima Tete (Hockey)

Abhishek (Hockey)

Sanjay (Hockey)

Jarmanpreet Singh (Hockey)

Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey)

Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archery)

Preeti Pal (Para-Athletics)

Jeevanji Deepthi (Para-Athletics)

Ajeet Singh (Para-Athletics)

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Para-Athletics)

Dharambir (Para-Athletics)

Pranav Soorma (Para-Athletics)

H Hokato Sema (Para-Athletics)

Simran (Para-Athletics)

Navdeep (Para-Athletics)

Nitesh Kumar (Para-Badminton)

Thulasimathi Murugesan (Para-Athletics)

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (Para-Badminton)

Manisha Ramadass (Para-Badminton)

Kapil Parmar (Para-Judo)

Mona Agarwal (Para-Shooting)

Rubina Francis (Para-Shooting)

Swapnil Suresh Kusale (Shooting)

Sarabjot Singh (Shooting)

Abhay Singh (Squash)

Sajan Prakash (Swimming)

Aman Sehrawat (Wrestling).

Arjuna Awards (lifetime)

Sucha Singh (Athletics)

Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (Para-Swimming).

Dronacharya Award (regular)

Subhash Rana (Para-Shooting)

Deepali Deshpande (Shooting)

Sandeep Sangwan (Hockey).

Dronacharya Award (lifetime)

S Muralidharan (Badminton),

Armando Agnelo Colaco (Football).

